First ever Boones Mill FireHouseFest is Saturday

BOONES MILL, Va. (WDBJ) - Food trucks, fire trucks, free admission and a ton of fun.

That is what the inaugural Boones Mill FireHouseFest is packing in a fundraiser to support the Boones Mill Volunteer Fire Department!

Hit the Boones Mill Market Place (25 Depot Drive) with your whole family Saturday, May 21 from 1 p.m. - 10 p.m. for a day packed with live music, vendors and games for all ages.

Parking is $5 per vehicle.

Questions and donations can be directed to bmfdcapt7@gmail.com

If you would like to be a vendor, please reach out to haleymwoolf@gmail.com

Music:

The Alum Ridge Boys & Ashlee — 2 to 3:30 p.m.

The Jared Stout Band — 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Corey Hunley & Matt Powell — 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Big Daddy Love — 8 to 10 p.m.

Event website

