Woman reported missing from Prince Edward County

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman reported missing May 17 in the Keysville/Meherrin area of the county.

Aletha Walton, 69 of Prince William County, was last reported seen by a family member May 15.

Investigators say Walton is about 5′4″ and 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She might be wearing purple pants.

Investigators say search efforts by ground and air have been underway since Walton was reported missing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office at 434-392-8101.

