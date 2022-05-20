Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Woman reported missing from Prince Edward County

Aletha Walton, reported missing from Prince Edward County
Aletha Walton, reported missing from Prince Edward County(Virginia State Police)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman reported missing May 17 in the Keysville/Meherrin area of the county.

Aletha Walton, 69 of Prince William County, was last reported seen by a family member May 15.

Investigators say Walton is about 5′4″ and 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She might be wearing purple pants.

Investigators say search efforts by ground and air have been underway since Walton was reported missing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office at 434-392-8101.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
Shooting in Christiansburg leads to temporary shelter-in-place at elementary school
Jordan Scheffler mugshot
Father arrested in death of infant in Bedford County
This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans. Payment...
Retailers warn of Visa, Mastercard fee hike
Police officer accused of leaving child with mental health issues unattended outside facility
City of Roanoke announces new alert system for emergency situations

Latest News

Brookville High School student Chase Tilley, with lectrical instructor Rodney Hancock, signing...
Campbell County Technical Center Signing
Summer heat carries into the weekend.
Friday, May 20 Midday FastCast
File graphic from the CDC of COVID-19.
COVID hospitalizations in Virginia up slightly
Jordan Scheffler mugshot
Father arrested in death of infant in Bedford County