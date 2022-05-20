Report: Michael Vick to unretire, play in Fan Controlled Football League

(WDBJ) - Michael Vick, one of the most electric players to ever step foot on a football field, will soon be receiving signals from fans.

According to Yahoo! Sports, the Virginia Tech legend and 13-year NFL veteran will be suiting up in the new Fan Controlled Football League for a yet-to-be-determined team during the league’s final week of the season on May 28.

Vick, 41, no stranger to the spotlight on and off of the field, last played in an NFL game in 2015 with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He spent six seasons with the Atlanta Falcons before being indicted in a federal dogfighting probe in 2007, being suspended by the league for two years and serving 21 months in prison.

Vick has been vocal and active in animal safety efforts with numerous organizations since the incident.

The Fan Controlled Football League games are streamed on Twitch where fans vote on the plays. The teams are 7 vs. 7 along a field of 50 yards.

Vick is joined by fellow former NFL players such as Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Terrell Owens, and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel amongst others in the league.

