Rooster Walk Music and Art Festival preparations are underway

By Janay Reece
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 12th annual Rooster Walk Music and Arts Festival is back in full swing at Pop’s Farm.

In less than a week, the farm will be transformed into one of the biggest festivals in Southwest Virginia.

Vendors will be lined up alongside musicians, selling specialty foods, arts and crafts, and more.

Artists include big names such as Grace Potter, Moon Taxi, and many more.

Organizers say the festival was scaled down last year, but this year they expect record-breaking numbers because some folks simply want to come back to their hometowns.

”It’s kind of a big reunion weekend for a lot of folks who live in Martinsville grew up in Martinsville but moved away or maybe used to live and work here, but have since moved away for either another job or because they retire. But it’s the one weekend a year where lots and lots and lots of folks who have strong ties to Martinsville but don’t live here anymore--they come back and everybody gets to see each other,” said Johnny Buck, the executive director of Rooster Walk Inc.

The festival also honors the memory and legacy of Edwin “the Rooster” Penn, and Walker Shank, both childhood friends of Johnny.

All proceeds go to a memorial scholarship fund for local band programs and Music Instrument Program.

Volunteers are also needed. You can find more information on their website.

