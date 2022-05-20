Summer heat builds into the weekend

Dry, but plenty hot Friday

80s and 90s stick around through Sunday

Rain chances return this weekend

FIRST 90s OF THE YEAR COMING

Friday will likely be our first 90 degree day for many hometowns this season. Upper 80s and low to mid 90s are on tap even into Saturday. Any outdoor plans or graduations this weekend? You’ll want to have the H2O and the sunblock nearby! The UV Index will be in the very high range.

While it does appear to be plenty hot, most records should remain untouched. Only Blacksburg (90º, 1934) and Bluefield (87º, 1996) will likely come close to record heat Friday afternoon.

Highs climb well into the 90s for the first time this year. (WDBJ)

THE WEEKEND

Saturday remains warm with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and muggy conditions. It may feel more like the mid/upper 90s with the humidity. A weak disturbance could introduce a few afternoon storms Saturday afternoon with the best chance near the mountains. Another cold front will move through the Mid Atlantic late Sunday into Monday. Any shower and storm chances would be most likely during the afternoon Sunday. As of now, severe weather is not likely, but a strong storm or two will be possible.

Another front pushes through the area on Sunday triggering more showers and storms. (WDBJ Weather)

COOLER NEXT WEEK

Models have indicated that Sunday’s front could linger for bit next week and allow for cooler weather and daily shower chances through midweek. This will keep a better chance of clouds, showers and storms for Monday and early Tuesday. A few of the models have it even lingering into Wednesday before moving out. Temperatures will be much cooler as we start the week with highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.