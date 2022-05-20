Suspect arrested following homicide Tuesday in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Andrew Jovanni Menjivar, 24, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after Tuesday’s homicide along Richmond Blvd.

Danville Police say the Winston-Salem Police Department was able to locate the man Friday afternoon and he now faces extradition back to Danville for a trial.

The Greensboro Police Department aided Winston-Salem and the Danville Police Department in the search. Help from concerned citizens also is appreciated and applauded.

Danville Police responded to an apartment complex at 1575 Richmond Blvd. at around 9:30 Tuesday morning and found Brandon Alexander Gore, 29 of Danville, shot outside of the building.

