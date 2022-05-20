Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Teacher accused of making child pornography, police say

After allegations of possible voyeurism, police say they found pinhole cameras and a spy camera...
After allegations of possible voyeurism, police say they found pinhole cameras and a spy camera they believe were used in a bathroom at Merrill’s home.(MGN)
By WCAX News Team and Gray News staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – A teacher in Vermont is accused of using hidden cameras to produce child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Norman Merrill II, 45, of Chester, is due in federal court on Friday.

According to WCAX, Merrill is a teacher at Green Mountain Union High School.

After allegations of possible voyeurism, police say they found pinhole cameras and a spy camera they believe were used in a bathroom at Merrill’s home. Some of the videos they found showed nude children.

They say Merrill also appeared to be secretly recording videos of young girls walking in front of him at Green Mountain High School.

Thursday, a federal grand jury indicted Merrill on charges including production of child sexual abuse material and possession of child sexual abuse material.

If convicted of all the charges, Merrill could face up to 30 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
Shooting in Christiansburg leads to temporary shelter-in-place at elementary school
This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans. Payment...
Retailers warn of Visa, Mastercard fee hike
Police officer accused of leaving child with mental health issues unattended outside facility
The weekend stays hot with highs in the 90s from Friday through Sunday.
Storms taper off with a hot start to the weekend
Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after...
Deputy immediately fired after drunken driving arrest, sheriff’s office reports

Latest News

File photo of Elon Musk.
Elon Musk denies sexual misconduct allegation by flight attendant
(From left to right) Zamirah Aranda, 10 months old, Raziel Aranda, 8 years old, and Areli...
Amber Alert: 3 children abducted in Oklahoma, officials say
After a car crash left him paralyzed nine years ago, newly-developed technology has allowed a...
Paralyzed man uses microchip in his brain to drive car
After a car crash left him paralyzed nine years ago, newly-developed technology has allowed a...
Paralyzed man uses microchip in his brain to drive car