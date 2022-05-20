Hometown Local
No. 3 Virginia Tech, Liberty softball grab victories and move to winner’s bracket

WDBJ7 photo
By WDBJ7 Sports
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - No. 3 Virginia Tech defeated St. Francis 4-0 Friday in Blacksburg at the NCAA College Softball Regionals.

Keely Rochard twirled her ninth-career no-hitter in the circle, and the Hokies are moving into the winner’s bracket to face Kentucky or Miami-OH on Saturday.

The Liberty Flames defeated Georgia 2-0 in Durham behind a complete game shutout performance from Emily Kirby.

Kirby tallied 13 strikeouts and only allowed three hits.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

