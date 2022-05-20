Father arrested in death of infant in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller says one man has been arrested for murder in connection with the death of a 2-month-old.

Cody Sheffler, 20 of Vinton, has been arrested on one count of second-degree murder and one count of felony child neglect. He is the child’s father.

Deputies were called to Saunders Road Tuesday about an unresponsive infant. The child was pronounced dead on scene after efforts at revival by paramedics and deputies.

The cause and circumstances have not been released; an investigation is still underway.

