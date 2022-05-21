Annual Local Colors Festival returns to Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Local Colors Festival has been an annual Roanoke event for decades.

“Local Colors fosters the values of inclusion, diversity and multicultural understanding. We do that through three events including this one,” said Courtney Campbell, president of the Local Colors Board of Directors.

The event shines a spotlight on diversity and the different cultures that make up the Roanoke community. More than a thousand people came out to enjoy a variety of foods, performances and the chance to learn about other cultures, while also sharing their own.

“We love to be able to host these free events to give everyone the opportunity not only to learn about the cultures in our area but also to represent their own.”

Organizers were excited to bring the event back to Elmwood Park. It was held at River’s Edge in 2021 and went virtual in 2020.

For more information on Local Colors, you can find its website here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.