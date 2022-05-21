Hometown Local
Hot and humid with increasing storms chances this weekend

Highs 10-15° above average Saturday and Sunday
Hot and humid today with isolated afternoon storms.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
  • 80s and 90s stick around through Sunday
  • Scattered afternoon showers and storms increase
  • Widespread rain by Monday

SATURDAY

A mix of sun and clouds this morning with a very mild start to the day. We remain hot and humid today with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. A weak disturbance could introduce a few afternoon storms Saturday afternoon with the best chance near the mountains. At this time a few strong storms cannot be ruled out.

Severe outlook for today.
Severe outlook for today.(WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY

Another hot and humid day is expected on Sunday with highs in the 80s with a few 90s to the east. A cold front will move through the Mid Atlantic late Sunday into Monday. Any shower and storm chances would be most likely during the afternoon and evening on Sunday. As of now, severe weather is not likely, but a strong storm or two will be possible.

Scattered storms likely late Sunday.
Scattered storms likely late Sunday.(WDBJ Weather)

COOLER NEXT WEEK

Models have indicated that Sunday’s front could linger for bit next week and allow for cooler weather and daily shower chances through midweek. This will keep a better chance of clouds, showers and storms for Monday and early Tuesday. A few of the models have it even lingering into Wednesday before moving out. Temperatures will be much cooler as we start the week with highs in the upper 70s.

