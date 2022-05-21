Hometown Local
One dead after motorcycle crash in Lynchburg early Saturday morning

By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One person died at the scene of a motorcycle crash in the 1900 block of Fort Avenue early Saturday morning.

According to Lynchburg Police, the driver of a motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed before the vehicle left the road and hit a utility pole. The motorcycle was the only vehicle within the crash.

Jermaine Lamont Jones, 41 of Lynchburg, was driving and died at the scene. The road was closed for multiple hours afterwards.

Contact 434-455-6047 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900 with information.

