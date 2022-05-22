Hometown Local
Champions, Again! Virginia men’s tennis blanks Kentucky in NCAA Finals

Gianni Ross clinched the victory at No. 5 singles(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s tennis team won the NCAA Team National Championship for the fifth time in program history, as the Cavaliers defeated Kentucky 4-0 in the tournament finals on Sunday in Champaign, Illinois.

UVA won the doubles point against the Wildcats, and singles wins by No. 6 Bar Botzer (6-1, 6-1) and No. 2 Inaki Montes (6-2, 6-2) gave the ‘Hoos the early lead.

Gianni Ross earned the clinching point for Virginia, as the 6-4, 6-4 victory by the senior set off the celebration.

The Cavaliers (28-5) finish the season with 23 consecutive wins, and they are the first team to sweep a championship match since Georgia in 2007 against Illinois.

All five of UVA’s national championships have come in the last nine tournaments (2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2022).

The 2022 title is the first for head coach Andres Pedroso.

The men’s and women’s singles tournament begins on Monday.

