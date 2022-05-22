Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Former Virginia Tech football player set to appear at motions hearing on Monday

Isimemen Etute, left, and defense attorney Jimmy Turk in Christiansburg Va. Thursday May 19...
Isimemen Etute, left, and defense attorney Jimmy Turk in Christiansburg Va. Thursday May 19 2022. (AP Photo / The Roanoke Times, Matt Gentry, Pool)(MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times | (AP Photo / The Roanoke Times, Matt Gentry, Pool))
By Will Thomas
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Virginia Tech football player, Isimemen Etute will appear in a motions hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse on Monday at 2 p.m. Etute plead not guilty to 2nd degree murder of Jerry Smith at his arraignment hearing on Thursday.

Etute’s defense is now hoping a judge will grant them two motions ahead of Wednesday’s trial. The first is asking that one of the witnesses for the trial will be allowed to remain anonymous. The second motion relates to the “gay panic defense” statutes that were passed by the General Assembly and went into effect in July 2021.

The statutes state in part that a person’s actual or perceived sex, gender, gender identity or sexual orientation is not in and of itself, or together with an oral solicitation, a defense to any charge of capital murder, first degree murder, second degree murder or voluntary manslaughter.

The motion argues that Jerry Smith died before the statutes went into effect, and they should not be allowed in this trial.

Etute’s jury trial will begin on Wednesday at 9 a.m. and WDBJ7 will continue to provide updates throughout the entirety of the trial.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family, including three small children, lost everything during the storm.
Severe storms hit; strong winds destroy family’s home
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
Virginia Capitol.
Civil rights restored to thousands of Virginians
One dead after motorcycle crash in Lynchburg
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has signed legislation providing protections for animals bred and...
Feds sue operator of Virginia dog breeding facility, seize beagles

Latest News

WDBJ7
Thousands without power throughout SWVA
WDBJ7 photo
No. 3 Virginia Tech softball defeats Kentucky twice Sunday to move on to Super Regionals
The Osborne family is recovering after high winds and hail destroyed their home on Saturday.
Wythe County family recovering after storm that destroyed their home
WDBJ7 photo
Cleared: Franklin Co. crash causing delays along US-220N