Lynchburg Police investigate early Sunday morning homicide

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning homicide.

Police responded to the 700 block of Federal Street at Shalom Apartments just after 2:15 a.m. for a report of a malicious wounding.

When on scene, police say they found a man outside of the complex with a gunshot wound to the head.

The man later identified as Dwight O’Neil Gilmore, died at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Scott at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation.

