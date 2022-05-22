Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

No. 3 Virginia Tech softball defeats Kentucky twice Sunday to move on to Super Regionals

WDBJ7 photo
WDBJ7 photo(WDBJ7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hokies softball team deflected any distraction Sunday and went to work with the task ahead of them to beat Kentucky twice, or go home.

After a 9-2 victory in the afternoon, the Hokies rode the momentum into the final stand of the Regionals and won 5-4.

They will host Florida in Blacksburg next weekend for the Super Regionals.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family, including three small children, lost everything during the storm.
Severe storms hit; strong winds destroy family’s home
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
Virginia Capitol.
Civil rights restored to thousands of Virginians
One dead after motorcycle crash in Lynchburg
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has signed legislation providing protections for animals bred and...
Feds sue operator of Virginia dog breeding facility, seize beagles

Latest News

Jose Ortiz atop Early Voting wins the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at...
Early Voting holds off Epicenter to win Preakness Stakes
The community gathered on Friday afternoon for the dedication of the "Ricky Renell Wright...
City leaders and community gather for dedication of “Ricky Renell Wright Basketball Courts”
Ukrainian Finds Refuge On The Course
Ukrainian Finds Refuge On The Course
Michael Vick
Report: Michael Vick to unretire, play in Fan Controlled Football League