Severe storms hit the region, strong winds destroy a family’s home

The family, including three small children, lost everything during the storm.
The family, including three small children, lost everything during the storm.(Amanda Greer)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WYTHE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - After the severe storms swept through the region Saturday night, a family is left without a home.

Photos of the damage along Kiser Road, between Rural Retreat and Wytheville show where intense winds destroyed a home and flipped a shed onto several vehicles.

The family, including three small children, lost everything.

Family members say no one was injured, and they’re currently staying with relatives until they can rebuild or find a suitable place to go.

The Red Cross was on site assisting overnight.

We will update this story as we learn more.

