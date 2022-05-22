Severe storms hit the region, strong winds destroy a family’s home

WYTHE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - After the severe storms swept through the region Saturday night, a family is left without a home.

Photos of the damage along Kiser Road, between Rural Retreat and Wytheville show where intense winds destroyed a home and flipped a shed onto several vehicles.

The family, including three small children, lost everything.

Family members say no one was injured, and they’re currently staying with relatives until they can rebuild or find a suitable place to go.

The Red Cross was on site assisting overnight.

We will update this story as we learn more.

