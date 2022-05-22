Strong storms are possible ahead of a front

Temperatures warm quickly today

Scattered storms could become strong later today

Widespread rain and cooler late Monday into Tuesday

SUNDAY

Another hot and humid day is expected on Sunday with highs in the 80s with a few 90s to the east. A cold front will move into the region today bringing more numerous showers and storms. Rain and storms look to develop early this afternoon and continue through the afternoon and evening hours.

Scattered storms move in ahead of a front. (WDBJ Weather)

A few storms could become strong to severe. If a storm become severe the greatest threats would be damaging winds and large hail.

SPC outlook for today. (WDBJ Weather)

Any strong storms could produce damaging winds this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

COOLER NEXT WEEK

The cold front looks to stall bringing widespread rain through much of the day on Monday into Tuesday. This will allow for temperatures too cool down into the 60s and 70s for most. This trend looks to linger into Tuesday with highs mainly in the 60s with showers tapering off Tuesday morning.

Widespread rain is expected Monday into Tuesday. (WDBJ Weather)

