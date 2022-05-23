Hometown Local
Carilion Clinic doctors recognize National Stroke Awareness Month

Carilion Clinic
Carilion Clinic(WDBJ 7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -May is National Stroke Awareness Month.

According to data from the CDC stroke is a leading cause of serious long-term disability.

Carilion Roanoke Memorial is a certified primary stroke center that treats more than eight hundred patients a year.

Doctors say it’s important to recognize signs of stroke and get medical treatment as soon as possible.

“Weakness on one side of the body, numbness on the same distribution or tingling. Trouble seeing either out of one eye or kind of what you are seeing on either side one or the other. Difficulty speaking. Any kind of severe, intense vertigo or dizziness,” said Dr. James Schmidley, Neurologist.

“Every minute during an average stroke we lose nearly two million brain cells so each minute counts,” said Dr. Biraj Patel, Neurointerventional Radiologist.

Because Carilion has a certified primary stroke program, officials say the hospital has the newest technology to treat all levels of stroke patients.

