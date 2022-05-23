Covington man found dead in Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER, Wv. (WDBJ) - A Covington man was found dead in a parking lot in Greenbrier County Saturday morning, according to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was found in the parking lot of a boat launch at Anthony on the Greenbrier River.

Deputies identified the victim as 58-year-old James Simpson Jr. Deputies say Simpson’s body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston, West Virginia to determine a cause of death.

Anyone who may have observed activity in that area during the early morning hours of Saturday, May 21, 2022, is asked to call the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 647-6634.

