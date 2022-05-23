Hometown Local
Former Virginia State Police trooper acquitted of rape charges

Derrick Thompson
Derrick Thompson(Photo: New River Valley Regional Jail)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A former Virginia State Police trooper has been found not guilty on multiple charges.

Derrick Thompson was charged last year with three felonies, including rape.

After a trial last week, a Charlotte County jury acquitted him of all charges.

He was previously assigned to the Area 23 Office in 2011, which includes Charlotte and Halifax counties.

