Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Judge denies motion to keep witnesses anonymous in alleged sex-related Blacksburg murder

Isimemen Etute in Christiansburg Va. Thursday May 19 2022. (AP Photo / The Roanoke Times, Matt...
Isimemen Etute in Christiansburg Va. Thursday May 19 2022. (AP Photo / The Roanoke Times, Matt Gentry, Pool)(MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times | (AP Photo / The Roanoke Times, Matt Gentry, Pool))
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A judge has denied a motion by lawyers for the suspect in a Blacksburg murder to keep some witnesses anonymous, saying the public and press have a right to know who’s testifying.

The defense for Isi Etute said those witnesses would be testifying on “extremely sensitive and highly personal matters” and that these witnesses would have had interaction with victim Jerry Smith, and are also alleged victims.

Such a motion is usually brought by prosecutors, but was presented by the defense in this case because the witnesses would be testifying on behalf of the defense. The defense also said the witnessed won’t testify without the promise of anonymity, so Etute could be denied some witnesses. The defense said one witness had sexual contact with Smith and needs anonymity, but the prosecution said sensitive sexual topics have a history of being discussed in court without anonymity.

A motion dealing with “gay panic” statutes was tabled, because the commonwealth’s attorney’s office never wrote a reply to the motion. The commonwealth’s attorney suggested the jury hear the facts of the case before a motion like this comes into play.

The statutes state in part that a person’s actual or perceived sex, gender, gender identity or sexual orientation is not in and of itself, or together with an oral solicitation, a defense to any charge of capital murder, first degree murder, second degree murder or voluntary manslaughter.

Smith was found dead in his apartment June 1. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries to the head.

In previous court hearings, Etute’s attorney provided some details about the alleged link between the suspect and the victim. He said Etute and Smith had matched on the dating site Tinder, but Smith’s Tinder profile indicated he was a woman named Angie. The Commonwealth’s Attorney says the two first met April 10 for oral sex, and Etute didn’t realize Smith was a man until they met again May 31.

Click here for earlier stories on this case.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family, including three small children, lost everything during the storm.
Severe storms hit; strong winds destroy family’s home
Stay informed by going to the AEP outages map on their website to sign up for alerts.
Thousands without power throughout SWVA
WDBJ7 photo
Cleared: Franklin Co. crash causing delays along US-220N
Soaking rain arrives late Monday and lingers into Tuesday.
Early-week system brings soaking rain, cooler temperatures
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak

Latest News

Augusta County Sheriff's Office
Runaway juvenile reported missing out of Augusta Co.
Derrick Thompson
Former Virginia State Police trooper acquitted of rape charges
Virginia Tech Baseball Coach John Szecf
Virginia Tech baseball coach named ACC Coach of the Year
Dinosaur that's part of T-Rex Trail at Explore Park
Dinosaurs Along T-Rex Trail at Explore Park