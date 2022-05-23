Hometown Local
Judge issues order against Virginia dog breeding facility

FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2011 file photo, a Beagle waits to be judged during the first day of the Westminster Dog Show in New York. America’s dogs are having their day as the coronavirus keeps many people at home more with their pets and is spurring so much adoption and fostering that some shelters’ kennels have emptied. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, File)(Jeff Christensen | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has issued an emergency order imposing a series of restrictions on a Virginia dog-breeding facility after regulators said the site was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of beagle puppies.

The restraining order issued Saturday comes after federal officials accused the Envigo RMS facility in Cumberland County of a series of animal-welfare violations in a complaint filed Thursday.

Officials seized nearly 150 dogs.

Envigo, headquartered in Indianapolis, breeds beagles for medical research at the Cumberland facility.

The judge said evidence from federal inspections shows more than 300 beagle puppies have died there over the last seven months of unknown causes. The company issued a statement Saturday denying the allegations.

