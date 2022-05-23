Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Jury selection in Florida school shooter’s trial upended by T-shirt

Judge Elizabeth Scherer presides during jury pre-selection in the penalty phase of the trial of...
Judge Elizabeth Scherer presides during jury pre-selection in the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By TERRY SPENCER
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jury selection in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz hit a new stumbling block when a potential juror wore a T-shirt potentially prejudicial to his case.

The woman wore a burgundy and silver T-shirt on Monday saying Teachers Strong and two hashtags referring to Cruz’s 2018 murder of 17 at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.

Those are the school’s colors, and such T-shirts were ubiquitous in South Florida long after the shooting.

The judge dismissed not only the woman, but nine other potential jurors who were in her group.

Cruz pleaded guilty to the murders. The jury will decide whether he gets a sentence of death or life in prison.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family, including three small children, lost everything during the storm.
Severe storms hit; strong winds destroy family’s home
Stay informed by going to the AEP outages map on their website to sign up for alerts.
Thousands without power throughout SWVA
WDBJ7 photo
Cleared: Franklin Co. crash causing delays along US-220N
Soaking rain arrives late Monday and lingers into Tuesday.
Early-week system brings soaking rain, cooler temperatures
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak

Latest News

In December 2018, Amber Bowling put the baby boy in a garbage bag before throwing the bag over...
Mom accused of throwing newborn over banister in trash bag pleads guilty to murder
Firefighters found the four people 300 feet below on the beach.
1 found dead, 3 hurt on beach below California cliff
Police Lights
Radford police searching for shooting suspect
FILE - This Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2011 file photo shows the headquarters of the Southern Baptist...
Report: Top Southern Baptists stonewalled sex abuse victims