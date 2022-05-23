Lynchburg tenant speaks as police continue search for shooter in Sunday killing

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Just after 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Lynchburg Police got a call for a malicious wounding at the Shalom Apartments.

When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Dwight O’Neil Gilmore shot in the back of the head. Despite their lifesaving efforts, he died at the scene.

One apartment resident told WDBJ7 the incident is concerning.

“Now it’s like, literally at my front door. On my doorstep. So, it’s concerning. It’s scary,” said Anna Smith.

Smith says it’s sad to see this happen and hopes the family will get justice.

“I just hope for justice for the victim’s family and for the community too. This needs to stop,” said Smith.

A makeshift memorial of flowers has been placed outside the apartments.

Gilmore’s mother spoke to WDBJ7 off-camera Monday, asking for prayers in the wake of her son’s death.

Police are asking for information as they look for the shooter in this incident.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.