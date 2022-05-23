Lynchburg City Schools 8th graders visit University of Lynchburg for symposium

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg eighth graders are getting the opportunity to see what lies ahead after graduation.

This week, students are visiting the University of Lynchburg. They’re doing a college and career readiness symposium.

In it, they’re learning that the choices they make will impact options after graduation. They also learn about career pathways.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.