Lynchburg City Schools 8th graders visit University of Lynchburg for symposium

Students at the University of Lynchburg Monday.(Photo: Beacon of Hope)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg eighth graders are getting the opportunity to see what lies ahead after graduation.

This week, students are visiting the University of Lynchburg. They’re doing a college and career readiness symposium.

In it, they’re learning that the choices they make will impact options after graduation. They also learn about career pathways.

