Missing Prince Edward County woman found safe

Aletha Walton, reported missing from Prince Edward County
Aletha Walton, reported missing from Prince Edward County
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday a missing resident was found safe after eight days of searching.

Aletha Walton, 69, was reported missing on May 17 in the Keysville/Meherrin area of the county.

“This has been incredibly challenging, but we are thrilled to be able to provide the family the best possible outcome. I have spoken with the family and they relayed their appreciation to everyone involved in the search for their loved one,” commented Sheriff Epps.

Walton was found nearly 1.3 kilometers from her home in a densely wooded pine forest with thick underbrush at approximately 10:52 a.m. Police say Walton was immediately checked out by emergency medical personnel from Meherrin Volunteer Fire & Rescue and transported to Centra Southside Community Hospital for further evaluation.

The Sheriff’s Office was also supported by trained search and rescue personnel through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Search & Rescue Program – Piedmont Search & Rescue, K9 Alert, Blue & Grey Search Dogs, Blacksburg Rescue Squad, Virginia Search & Rescue Dogs, Christian Aid Ministries, Blue Ridge Mountain Rescue Group, Tidewater Search & Rescue, and Commonwealth Search & Rescue.

