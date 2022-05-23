Radford police searching for shooting suspect
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford Police Department is on scene responding to a call of shots fired near Radford Coffee Company on West Main St, according to the department.
The suspected shooter is described as a black male, wearing a black shirt. Police say the suspect fled the area going west.
Anyone with information is asked to call 540-731-5019.
