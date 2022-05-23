Radford police searching for shooting suspect

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford Police Department is on scene responding to a call of shots fired near Radford Coffee Company on West Main St, according to the department.

The suspected shooter is described as a black male, wearing a black shirt. Police say the suspect fled the area going west.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-731-5019.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

