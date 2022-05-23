Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Runaway juvenile reported missing out of Augusta Co.

Augusta County Sheriff's Office
Augusta County Sheriff's Office(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Leland Christopher Casiday, 14, was reported missing late Sunday night after leaving his Churchville home.

He stands at six-feet and weighs 190 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

Leland was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a tan sweatshirt and with Puma backpack that is black and red.

Contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017 with information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family, including three small children, lost everything during the storm.
Severe storms hit; strong winds destroy family’s home
Stay informed by going to the AEP outages map on their website to sign up for alerts.
Thousands without power throughout SWVA
WDBJ7 photo
Cleared: Franklin Co. crash causing delays along US-220N
Soaking rain arrives late Monday and lingers into Tuesday.
Early-week system brings soaking rain, cooler temperatures
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak

Latest News

Isimemen Etute in Christiansburg Va. Thursday May 19 2022. (AP Photo / The Roanoke Times, Matt...
Judge denies motion to keep witnesses anonymous in alleged sex-related Blacksburg murder
Derrick Thompson
Former Virginia State Police trooper acquitted of rape charges
Virginia Tech Baseball Coach John Szecf
Virginia Tech baseball coach named ACC Coach of the Year
Dinosaur that's part of T-Rex Trail at Explore Park
Dinosaurs Along T-Rex Trail at Explore Park