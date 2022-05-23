Runaway juvenile reported missing out of Augusta Co.
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Leland Christopher Casiday, 14, was reported missing late Sunday night after leaving his Churchville home.
He stands at six-feet and weighs 190 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.
Leland was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a tan sweatshirt and with Puma backpack that is black and red.
Contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017 with information.
