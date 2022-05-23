A soaking rain and cooler temperatures to start the week

Widespread rain arrives Mon-Tue morning

Much cooler temperatures (60s)

Late-week front may bring more storms

MONDAY

A tropical system along a cold front will help spread rain into the region starting this morning, lasting throughout the day before finally tapering off Tuesday morning. With northeast winds, temperatures will struggle to hit the upper 60s for most hometowns. This will lead to a cool, soggy start to the week. Be sure to take the umbrellas along.

Widespread rain is expected Monday into Tuesday. (WDBJ Weather)

TUESDAY

High pressure will finally move into the region by late Tuesday afternoon shutting off the steadier rain and leading to more of an intermittent shower/storm pattern which lasts into Wednesday.

TOTAL RAINFALL

Widespread, 2-Day rainfall should generally be 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely. Areas north of I-64 will have lower amounts near .50-1″ of rain; However, some areas along the VA/Border may see amounts topping 3″+ before the rain tapers off.

At this time, any flood concerns appear low. However, should things change, we will be sure to pass info along on-air and online.

Periods of heavy rain likely through Tuesday morning. (WDBJ Weather)

UNSETTLED WEATHER THROUGH FRIDAY

Wednesday will feature scattered showers with a wedge in place from the past two days of rain. Our next strong cold front will likely bring more numerous strong storms and heavy rain Thursday afternoon and evening. Since the ground will be wet, flooding could become a concern.

High pressure will build over the region with a dry forecast for the end of the week. Temperatures also begin to climb above normal again.

THE WEEKEND

Saturday and Sunday appear sunny and warm at this time with afternoon highs climbing into the 80s. Shower/storm chances appear fairly low for now.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.