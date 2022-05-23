T-Rex Trail opens Saturday at Explore Park

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - You can hear them, long before you get a glimpse of Explore Park’s newest residents.

And when they come into view, the prehistoric creatures quickly capture the imagination.

“Sometimes you forget they’re there,” said Parks Administrator Eric Koehler. “And they move, and you suddenly realize you’re not alone.”

The T-Rex Trail at Explore Park features 18 animatronic dinosaurs. Koehler and other Roanoke County employees are busy with final preparations, before the first crowds arrive this weekend.

Roanoke County and Center in the Square promise the trail will educate and entertain.

“I hope what people get out of T-Rex Trail is to really travel back in time and immerse themselves in an experience that none of us were alive in,” said Marketing Coordinator Alex North, “and be able to see some of these dinosaurs up close and personal.”

The T-Rex Trail at Explore Park will open on Saturday May 28.

Advance tickets are on sale for assigned arrival times, and walk-up tickets will be available.

The attraction will operate every day of the week but Wednesday through mid- August.

For more information, or to buy advance tickets, click on the following link:

[T-Rex Trail at Explore Park]

