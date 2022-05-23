Hometown Local
‘Top Gun’ and Tom Cruise return to the danger zone

Tom Cruise poses for the media during the 'Top Gun Maverick' UK premiere at a central London...
Tom Cruise poses for the media during the 'Top Gun Maverick' UK premiere at a central London cinema, on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)(Alberto Pezzali | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — After sitting on the shelf for two years due to the pandemic, “Top Gun: Maverick” is flying full throttle into theaters this week.

After kicking off aboard the USS Midway aircraft carrier in San Diego, Cruise and company have been on a worldwide promotional tour including a stop at the Cannes Film Festival.

Where countless decades-later sequels have crashed and burned, “Top Gun: Maverick” may be a retro-blockbuster that succeeds.

With visceral dogfights filmed inside with up to six cameras in the cockpit and a surprisingly emotional storyline, “Top Gun: Maverick” makes a thunderous case for the need for speed — and for the big screen.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

