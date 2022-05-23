Virginia Tech baseball coach named ACC Coach of the Year

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Tech Release) - Virginia Tech baseball coach John Szecf has been named ACC Coach of the Year.

At the same time, eight Virginia Tech baseball student-athletes – a program record – have garnered year-end, all-conference praise. Gavin Cross, Drue Hackenberg, Jack Hurley and Tanner Schobel represented Tech on the All-ACC First Team, marking the first time since 2003. Cade Hunter followed with his placement onto the All-ACC Second Team while Nick Biddison and Griffin Green shared in receiving spots on the All-ACC Third Team.

In addition to his All-ACC First Team status, Hackenberg accompanied fellow newcomer Carson DeMartini on the ACC All-Freshman Team that showcased the league’s top 12 rookies.

All honorees were recognized during the presentation of the 2022 ACC baseball postseason awards on Monday’s episode of ESPN/ACC Network’s Packer and Durham.

Szefc becomes Tech’s first all-time conference Coach of the Year honoree.

A release from Tech reads:

After the Hokies were picked in February to finish sixth in the ACC Coastal Division – and had started 0-4 during conference play in March – he set Tech on a remarkable run to clinch its first league crown, winning each of its final nine ACC series and 30 of its last 35 regular season games.

Under Szefc’s leadership, the Hokies spent five consecutive weeks ranked inside D1Baseball’s top 10 this season, climbing to No. 3 or higher in each of the six leading college baseball polls. Having guided Tech to a program record, 19 ACC victories, he has the Hokies seeded No. 1 in this week’s ACC Baseball Championship and on the verge of hosting their first NCAA Regional since 2013.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.