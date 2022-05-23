VT Hunt concludes, raises thousands for charity

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Over the course of a month, more than 1500 people put their puzzle solving to the test as they worked to complete the VT Hunt.

This year’s scavenger hunt consisted of 25 puzzles all over Virginia Tech’s campus that participants worked to solve.

The quest is created by a mysterious group of students and alumni from the school who do not reveal themselves until the hunt is complete.

Of those in the hunt, almost 150 people successfully finished the quest, with the fastest team completing the task in only 42 hours.

Recent graduate Sarah Gudelis, one of the students secretly involved in planning this year’s hunt, was part of that team.

“I promise I did not help” she laughs.

The ultimate prize? The pride of completing one of the most unique, unofficial Hokie traditions, with the chance to help plan the next hunt.

“We just hope that people continue to have fun with it,” says Tilden Fernandez, another graduated student in cahoots. “We just finished talking to new members, so as we’re graduating, new people are coming in to make next year’s. We want them to have as much fun with it as we did. We want to reach as many people as we can, really bring puzzles into the Virginia Tech community and we want to continue supporting the community through charity, we want to continue being this really interesting quirky group that does cool things around VT that no one really knows about.”

The VT Hunt also raised thousands of dollars, as players were encouraged to donate while competing. More than $4,500 was donated to a handful of organizations, including New River Community Action and Direct Relief for Ukraine.

The group is also planning to run another small hunt this fall.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.