Centra Health talks mental health importance

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Centra Health officials say they’ve seen more mental health cases enter their facilities.

As we continue through Mental Health Awareness Month, leaders with Centra have a message on mental health.

“There’s frankly no health without mental health and mental health affects our ability to appreciate and really have success and a sense of satisfaction in life that we have around us,” said Dr. Peter Betz.

That’s why they want everyone to take care of their mental health and look out for others. They say there are symptoms that you can look for in close friends and family.

“Not taking care of themselves. Not eating. Not going to school or work,” said Dr. Sesha Kotapati. “Something you feel like is not normal.”

Taking care of mental health is similar to taking care of physical health. If an issue is not treated, it could become worse.

“If you don’t take care of it, it may escalate to the point of harming themselves or others,” said Kotapati.

“When you have those emotions welling up, it can lead to a lot of disfunction. Disfunction in relationships, being able to perform at work,” said Betz.

Meanwhile, Centra is doing what it can to improve its care around mental health. Things are in the works to ensure better treatment in the future, with some advancements already made - starting at the ER.

“That is the crisis point where many people first get into contact with health care and so we have had folks who are uniquely stationed just in the emergency room specifically to help manage those folks in that acute crisis,” said Betz.

They say if you need help, reaching out to someone can be a good first step to take.

