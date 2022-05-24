Crazy Horse Marina offers reward for information leading to return of missing plastic skeleton

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a missing person out of Moneta.

Well, sort of.

Charles Bonejangles is a plastic skeleton officially titled the public relations officer at Crazy Horse Marina, and a mascot of sorts since 2016. Charles went missing over the weekend.

Officials at the marina say they don’t believe he blew away in a storm and are concerned someone may have taken him.

“We didn’t call the authorities or anything because we figured he’s already dead, so it’s not like we’re searching for a missing person or anything,” laughs Christopher Bechtler, Marina Manager.

“He’s just been a beloved member of our crew for six years now. He’s always hanging around, people love to get their picture taken with him.”

A reward is being offered for information that will lead to the safe return of Charles Bonejangles.

