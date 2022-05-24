Hometown Local
Danville-area businesses encouraged to attend Wednesday summit

WDBJ7 photo
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce invites businesses struggling with staffing to an event Wednesday.

A summit will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

There, employers can learn more about trends and strategies to hire and retain staff.

The chamber says the information should help businesses find the talent they need.

“We’re all struggling with this issue and I think the information gleaned in these sessions will be very, very helpful on the local level to our area businesses,” said Anne Moore-Sparks, president and CEO.

They ask you register online here for the event.

