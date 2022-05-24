Hometown Local
Employee at Mexican restaurant infected with hepatitis; vaccine offered to diners

By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) are offering the hepatitis A vaccine to people who ate at a Mexican restaurant in Roanoke during a specific set of dates.

May 23, RCAHD received a report of an infected employee of Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje at 416 Salem Avenue in Roanoke, and sent a team to conduct an inspection and interviews. RCAHD says the restaurant’s management team is fully cooperating with the investigation, and has determined there is no significant risk of exposure to the public, since the employee did not directly handle food.

The Roanoke City Health Department is offering hepatitis A vaccine to anyone who ate at Tuco’s between May 3 and 15, 2022. Hepatitis A vaccines will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last at the Roanoke Health Department, on the 2nd floor of 1502 Williamson Road:

· Thursday, May 26, 3-6p.m.

· Friday, May 27, 8:30-11:30a.m.

· Friday, May 27, 1-4p.m.

“While we are saddened to announce another case connected to a current hepatitis A outbreak in our area, we believe this potential exposure is low risk for the public. Still, the hepatitis A vaccine is recommended for all, and may be available through your provider or pharmacist. Individuals who are uninsured or underinsured are encouraged to reach out to RCAHD local health departments for vaccine opportunities,” said RCAHD Health Director Dr. Cynthia Morrow.

This incident follows a similar recent exposure at Luigi’s restaurant in Roanoke, as well as an outbreak involving an employee at Famous Anthony’s restaurants.

