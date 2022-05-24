Henrico band director charged with having inappropriate relationship with student at former school

Hometown Local
A Henrico school band director was arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student at another high school.(Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico school band director was arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student at another high school.

The Spotsylvania Department of Social Services and sheriff’s office received a tip that Ryan Addair, 41, was having an inappropriate relationship with a minor while he was the band director at Chancellor High School.

Detectives interviewed the victim, who officials said was a student of Addair’s at the time.

The sheriff’s office said it found evidence associating Addair with the alleged crimes that took place between March 1 and March 30, 2020.

Addair was arrested by Henrico County Police on a warrant out of Spotsylvania for taking indecent liberties with a minor. He was given a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

Addair has not been employed by Spotsylvania County Public Schools since June 30, 2020. Addair is the band director at Glen Allen High School and is on unpaid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5821.

