Large emergency presence at Daleville Kroger after robbery, bomb threat

DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office, the county’s 911 center received a call from a Kroger employee reporting a robbery at around 7:30 p.m. They stated that the suspect approached a cashier with a bag reportedly carrying an explosive device, and demanded money.

The man was able to flee the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, but left the bag inside. He was seen leaving in a gray sedan that was described by witnesses as possibly a BMW with no front plate.

The suspect was described as wearing dark sunglasses and a white bandana over his face, along with a light gray sweatshirt and black pants.

Deputies responded within minutes, and the store was evacuated as a precaution until the Virginia State Police Explosives Unit could check the bag.

Deputies and investigators remain at the scene.

Contact 540-928-2243 with information.

EARLIER STORY: A large emergency presence, including Virginia State Police and Botetourt Fire-EMS, have converged on the Kroger store in Daleville Monday night.

The store entrance and a length in front are all restricted.

Reports were circulating that the store was completely evacuated.

WDBJ7 is at the scene and has also put in a request for information. Check back for updates.

