Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Large emergency presence at Daleville Kroger after robbery, bomb threat

WDBJ7 photo
WDBJ7 photo(WDBJ7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office, the county’s 911 center received a call from a Kroger employee reporting a robbery at around 7:30 p.m. They stated that the suspect approached a cashier with a bag reportedly carrying an explosive device, and demanded money.

The man was able to flee the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, but left the bag inside. He was seen leaving in a gray sedan that was described by witnesses as possibly a BMW with no front plate.

The suspect was described as wearing dark sunglasses and a white bandana over his face, along with a light gray sweatshirt and black pants.

Deputies responded within minutes, and the store was evacuated as a precaution until the Virginia State Police Explosives Unit could check the bag.

Deputies and investigators remain at the scene.

Contact 540-928-2243 with information.

EARLIER STORY: A large emergency presence, including Virginia State Police and Botetourt Fire-EMS, have converged on the Kroger store in Daleville Monday night.

The store entrance and a length in front are all restricted.

Reports were circulating that the store was completely evacuated.

WDBJ7 is at the scene and has also put in a request for information. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family, including three small children, lost everything during the storm.
Severe storms hit; strong winds destroy family’s home
D’Andre Delvon Samuels mugshot
Suspect identified, still sought in Radford shooting
Stay informed by going to the AEP outages map on their website to sign up for alerts.
Thousands without power throughout SWVA
WDBJ7 photo
Cleared: Franklin Co. crash causing delays along US-220N
Heavy rain is likely this evening into tonight.
Weather Alert Day: Flood Watch issued for heavy overnight rain

Latest News

Motions Hearing For Case Of Former VT Football Player
Motions Hearing For Case Of Former VT Football Player
VT Hunt For Ukraine Wraps
VT Hunt For Ukraine Wraps
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 434-696-4452.
Senior Alert canceled after missing Lunenburg Co. man found safe
National Stroke Awareness Month Chat With Carilion