Lynchburg man arrested on counterfeit money; drug charges

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man was arrested Monday morning on drug distribution and counterfeit money charges, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were patrolling the 13000 block of Wards Rd when a sheriff’s deputy saw a red Chevy stopped at the red light at the intersection of Lawyers Rd. and Wards Rd.

A deputy searched the Chevy and found approximately 28 ounces of marijuana, along with $4000 in counterfeit one hundred dollar bills.

Demarie Jamir Banks,, 19, was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Possession of ten or more counterfeit bills. Charges for possession of controlled substance are pending lab results

Banks is being held without bond at the Lynchburg Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

