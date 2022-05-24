Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Lynchburg man arrested on counterfeit money; drug charges

Demarie Jamir Banks, arrested in Lynchburg
Demarie Jamir Banks, arrested in Lynchburg(Campbell County Sherriff's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man was arrested Monday morning on drug distribution and counterfeit money charges, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were patrolling the 13000 block of Wards Rd when a sheriff’s deputy saw a red Chevy stopped at the red light at the intersection of Lawyers Rd. and Wards Rd.

A deputy searched the Chevy and found approximately 28 ounces of marijuana, along with $4000 in counterfeit one hundred dollar bills.

Demarie Jamir Banks,, 19, was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Possession of ten or more counterfeit bills. Charges for possession of controlled substance are pending lab results

Banks is being held without bond at the Lynchburg Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D’Andre Delvon Samuels mugshot
Suspect identified, still sought in Radford shooting
WDBJ7 photo
Robbery and bomb threat investigated at Daleville Kroger
Derrick Thompson
Former Virginia State Police trooper acquitted of rape charges
Heavy rain is likely this evening into tonight.
Weather Alert Day: Flood Watch issued for heavy overnight rain
Photo credit: WDBJ7
Second Roanoke passenger train to start in July

Latest News

Employee at Mexican restaurant infected with hepatitis; vaccine offered to diners
Police lights.
Lynchburg Police officer charged during assault investigation
Cloudy skies stick around for much of this week.
Tuesday, May 24 Midday FastCast
Tree Falls on Roanoke House
Tree Falls on Roanoke House