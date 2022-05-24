Hometown Local
Lynchburg Police officer charged during assault investigation

Police lights.
Police lights.(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A 19-year Lynchburg Police officer has been charged after a reported assault last week.

Virginia State Police charged Brian Smith with one count of assault and battery and one count of trespassing.

Lynchburg Police received a 911 call May 19 about an assault in the Boonsboro area of the city. Officers determined Smith, off-duty at the time, had been involved in the incident, according to police.

One of the people involved in the incident, the circumstances of which have not been released, obtained a protective order against Smith. Smith also obtained a protective order and warrant for assault and battery against that person, as well as a second involved person.

LPD is conducting an internal investigation, as Virginia State Police conduct a criminal investigation. Smith, a lieutenant in the Administrative Division, was placed on administrative leave with pay and remains in that status pending the outcomes of the investigations.

