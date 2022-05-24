Nelson County drug court effort approved by Virginia Supreme Court

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Supreme Court Drug Treatment Court Advisory Committee approved the application for Nelson County Drug Court, according to the Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

The Court will accept non-violent criminal defendants into an 18-month treatment program based in Lovingston. Defendants who complete the program, which requires extended sobriety, employment, and participation in treatment, may have their charges reduced or dismissed.

“Seizures of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl have increased over 600% since 2010. As my office’s workload has increased, we have seen how addiction to these drugs destroys families, sends people to jail, and rips apart lives,” said Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Daniel Rutherford. “Now, with the approval of the Nelson County Drug Court, my office can help those defendants who are ready to end their addiction.”4

