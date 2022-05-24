Ollie’s raises over $580,000 for Feeding America

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WDBJ) - Ollie’s announced Tuesday it has raised over $580,000 for Feeding America through a store fundraising campaign.

More than $15,000 was raised by the Southwest Virginia market which will benefit Feeding America Southwest Virginia.

“With inflation at an all-time high, we are proud to be continuing our partnership with Feeding America for a third year to help the communities we serve provide food for their families,” said John Swygert, President and CEO of Ollie’s, “With the help of our generous customers, we are able to support thousands of people in need across the 29 states we operate our business.”

Ollie’s says the $580,000 raised across 438 participating Ollie’s stores in 29 states will be donated to 114 member food banks.

