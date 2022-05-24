Eastbound 460 closed in Bedford County after tractor-trailer crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police say one person was hurt in a tractor-trailer crash in Bedford County early Tuesday morning.

Police say the crash occurred at 5:49 a.m. when the driver of a tractor-trailer headed east overturned in the median of a work zone on Route 460, at Wilkerson Mill Road in Bedford County.

Eastbound lanes are closed, according to VDOT, which is at the scene.

