Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Eastbound 460 closed in Bedford County after tractor-trailer crash

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police say one person was hurt in a tractor-trailer crash in Bedford County early Tuesday morning.

Police say the crash occurred at 5:49 a.m. when the driver of a tractor-trailer headed east overturned in the median of a work zone on Route 460, at Wilkerson Mill Road in Bedford County.

Eastbound lanes are closed, according to VDOT, which is at the scene.

For traffic updates, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D’Andre Delvon Samuels mugshot
Suspect identified, still sought in Radford shooting
WDBJ7 photo
Large emergency presence at Daleville Kroger after robbery, bomb threat
Heavy rain is likely this evening into tonight.
Weather Alert Day: Flood Watch issued for heavy overnight rain
Derrick Thompson
Former Virginia State Police trooper acquitted of rape charges
Stay informed by going to the AEP outages map on their website to sign up for alerts.
Thousands without power throughout SWVA

Latest News

Traffic on 581.
No one hurt in tractor-trailer crash on I-81N
traffic alert
Crash cleared after closing Rt. 614 in Botetourt Co.
WDBJ7 photo
Cleared: Franklin Co. crash causing delays along US-220N
MGN
Radford man dead after motorcycle crash in Pulaski County