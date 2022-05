ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was hurt, but one resident was displaced by a fire in Roanoke Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 3800 block of Stratford Park Drive. Crews found smoke coming from the attic, where they determined it had spread from the second floor.

The cause has not been determined.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.