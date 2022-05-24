Steady rain tapers off leading to a mostly cloudy day

Flood Watch active until 8AM Tuesday

Steady rain exits this morning

Late-week front may bring more storms

A Flood Watch has been issued through 8 AM Tuesday due to the threat of heavy rain. (WDBJ7)

FLOOD WATCH ISSUED

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for parts of the area (see image above) through 8 a.m. due to the risk of excessive rain which may lead to runoff and flooding. Any flooding would be very localized. Watch for wet road conditions as you head out on the roadways this morning. We could also see some patchy dense fog in spots.

TUESDAY

Steadier rain should move out during the morning commute with only intermittent shower/storm chances during the afternoon. High temperatures remain in the low to mid 60s.

Showers exit, but our clouds will hang tough. (WDBJ Weather)

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday is likely the driest day of the week with high pressure briefly building in. We’ll remain cooler than average with highs in the upper 60s, but we’ll continue to see a good amount of clouds. This should be ideal for outdoor graduations.

Mostly cloudy, but fairly dry. (WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY

The day begins with a mix of clouds and sun. This helps temperatures return to the low 70s. We’ll bring out a slight chance of showers and storms returning late in the evening.

THURSDAY NIGHT - FRIDAY

.Our next strong cold front will likely bring more numerous strong storms and heavy rain Thursday evening into Friday morning. Since the ground will be wet from early-week rain, flooding could become more of a concern.

Showers and storms move through Thursday into Friday. (WDBJ Weather)

HOLIDAY WEEKEND

There’s still some uncertainty in regards to a totally dry weekend. A few models hint at the possibility of lingering showers/storms on Saturday and Sunday. For now, the general idea is for a mix of clouds and sun and warmer temperatures. We’ll monitor as we head through the week.

