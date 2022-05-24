Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Suspect in child abduction sentenced for drug charge in Alleghany Co.

Nancy Fridley, accused of kidnapping Noah Trout from Giles County May 2, 2021
Nancy Fridley, accused of kidnapping Noah Trout from Giles County May 2, 2021(Giles County Sheriff's Office)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Nancy Fridley, indicted in January on charges related to an alleged role in a May 2021 child abduction from a Giles County nursery, has been sentenced in Alleghany County on a drug charge.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney in the county, Fridley was sentenced to two years for drug possession, with those two years being suspended. She was also given three years probation once released.

Latest on Giles County child abduction case

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D’Andre Delvon Samuels mugshot
Suspect identified, still sought in Radford shooting
WDBJ7 photo
Robbery and bomb threat investigated at Daleville Kroger
Derrick Thompson
Former Virginia State Police trooper acquitted of rape charges
Heavy rain is likely this evening into tonight.
Weather Alert Day: Flood Watch issued for heavy overnight rain
Photo credit: WDBJ7
Second Roanoke passenger train to start in July

Latest News

A Henrico school band director was arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship...
Henrico band director charged with having inappropriate relationship with student at former school
Fire on Stratford Park Drive in Roanoke
Stratford Park Drive Fire in Roanoke
La Nina returns along with warmer sea surface temperatures.
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook - NOAA
Employee at Mexican restaurant infected with hepatitis; vaccine offered to diners