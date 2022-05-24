Suspect in child abduction sentenced for drug charge in Alleghany Co.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Nancy Fridley, indicted in January on charges related to an alleged role in a May 2021 child abduction from a Giles County nursery, has been sentenced in Alleghany County on a drug charge.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney in the county, Fridley was sentenced to two years for drug possession, with those two years being suspended. She was also given three years probation once released.

Latest on Giles County child abduction case

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.