No injuries after Tractor-trailer crash on I-81N

Traffic on 581.
Traffic on 581.(WDBJ7)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries have been reported after a tractor-trailer crash on I-81 in Roanoke County early Tuesday morning.

Virginis State Police says the crash occurred at 5:20 a.m., Tuesday morning after the driver of a tractor-trailer going northbound hit the bridge on I-81 as it crossed the 581 bridge. The truck is reported to have been hanging off the bridge.

Police say several vehicles have been disabled after hitting debris from the crash.

Police say the driver of the tractor-trailer fled the scene but was found close by. THe driver is being questioned by police.

Traffic is being detoured around the crash and all northbound lanes remain closed.

VDOT is asking drivers to find alternate routes if possible.

To see the latest traffic patterns, click here.

