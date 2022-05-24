Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Augusta County Sheriff and Commonwealth Attorney give update on Khaleesi case

Photo of Khaleesi Cuthriell at the candlelight vigil in Sept. (WHSV)
Photo of Khaleesi Cuthriell at the candlelight vigil in Sept. (WHSV)(WHSV)
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith and Commonwealth Attorney Tim Martin are holding a press conference regarding missing three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell, who is presumed dead.

The press conference is scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 24 at 11:30 a.m. WHSV has live coverage on Facebook and the Livestream section of the website.

Candi Royer is facing a class four felony charge of child abuse resulting in serious injury. The charge is in connection to Khaleesi’s disappearance which was reported September 2021. She was last seen by family members January 2021.

Royer’s scheduled hearing was continued for June 8 at 2:00 p.m.

Since the sheriff’s office announced that they believe Khaleesi is dead, not much information about the ongoing investigation has been released. WHSV will update this story as we learn more from authorities.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D’Andre Delvon Samuels mugshot
Suspect identified, still sought in Radford shooting
WDBJ7 photo
Robbery and bomb threat investigated at Daleville Kroger
Heavy rain is likely this evening into tonight.
Weather Alert Day: Flood Watch issued for heavy overnight rain
Derrick Thompson
Former Virginia State Police trooper acquitted of rape charges
Stay informed by going to the AEP outages map on their website to sign up for alerts.
Thousands without power throughout SWVA

Latest News

Ollie's Bargain Outlet will be located in Montgomery at 2654 Eastern Boulevard. (Source:...
Ollie’s raises over $580,000 for Feeding America
(Source: MGN)
Nelson County drug court effort approved by Supreme Court
A tree fell onto a house on Creston Avenue in Roanoke
Tree vs House-Creston Avenue in Roanoke
A tree fell onto a house on Creston Avenue in Roanoke
Residents displaced after tree falls onto Roanoke house
More than 3,000 new COVID cases reported in Virginia Tuesday